KCBD Investigates: Search warrants obtained in the arrest of Jamie Lee Pruett

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD Investigates Team obtained copies of search warrants executed after the March 13 shootings that left three people injured and one person dead.

At approximately 4:26 p.m. on March 13, Lubbock County deputies were called out to a home in the 1900 block of 110th Street in reference to shots fired.

According to court documents, when deputies arrived, they found 42-year-old Benjamin Veanueva with a gunshot wound to his face. EMS rushed him to the hospital.

About ten minutes later, deputies received another call in reference to shots fired.

This call came from the Richland Entertainment Room near 92nd and Avenue P where deputies said they found one gunshot victim on the ground and learned another went to the hospital by private vehicle.

Those victims have since been identified as 41-year-old Florencio Rivera and 32-year-old Christian Rios. Rios died from his injuries.

As law enforcement started investigating the crime scene, they got another call about shots fired at a convenience store in Slaton.

The victim, 35-year-old Codie Payne, identified the shooter as Jamie Lee Pruett and told deputies Pruett was driving a black Audi.

According to the court documents, deputies saw a black Audi in the area, and “before they could conduct a traffic stop, they observed the driver throw a gun out of the window.”

Deputies pulled the vehicle over and said they found Pruett behind the wheel.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they reported finding two spent shell casings and an iPhone. They also retrieved the revolver that had been thrown out of the window.

The deputies took Pruett into custody where he allowed law enforcement to look through his phone.

According to the warrant, a deputy, “observed messages with the victim from Slaton and them talking about a dispute over a vehicle.”

The court documents state that during the investigation, Pruett admitted to the shootings.

Deputies arrested Pruett on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and took him to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Law enforcement told us he will face a murder charge after the death of Rios.

Pruett remains in jail on a $15 million bond.

Deputies executed a search warrant for Pruett’s phone.

A judge also signed off on a search warrant for the video from six Ring cameras deputies found inside the game room.

Investigators said they already seized a Cobra DVR system they believe recorded activity outside of the building.

“Due to not being able to locate any workers or owners while deputies were on scene, the cameras were seized as evidence,” the warrant states.

Another warrant directs law enforcement to search the game room for “human blood, hair, bodily fluids, saliva, weapons, shell casings or any instrument that could be adapted to inflict bodily injury, clothing, shoes, blankets, sheets, pillows, table cloth, towels with blood evidence, computers, cellular phones, insurance policies, bank statements, camera systems, and or DVR’s. Furthermore, to search all outbuildings and the curtilage and to seize the same.”

Law enforcement also wants access to Pruett’s Facebook account.

A warrant mentions live videos Pruett posted to his Facebook page where he says something along the lines of, “I am fixing to show ya’ll on live tv what happens when you brace ‘Ol P Pruett. I am fixing to make the headlines right now.”

The warrant states that law enforcement wants to investigate Pruett’s private Facebook messages, pending friend requests, photos, and more. It specifically states that law enforcement wants all communication and information concerning “obligations or intent to commit murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”

