KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rolo

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rolo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

Staff says he is very outgoing! He also loves to play in water and is very active. Rolo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Solomon.

