LPD: Kidnapping victim escapes, suspect gassed out of backyard bunker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a barricaded subject Wednesday afternoon after a woman reportedly was assaulted. Police stated SWAT team members had to gas the subject out of a bunker in the backyard of the home.

Joshua Molinar, 39, has been arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury and attempted sexual assault.

SWAT and negotiators were called to the 2600 block of Colgate St. around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police stated a woman arrived to Molinar’s home to borrow a phone. While visiting, Molinar reportedly assaulted her and tried to sexually assault her. Police stated the woman was able to fight him off and escape the home. She then sought help from a nearby person who called the police.

Police and EMS arrived to the location and the woman was taken to UMC for treatment. Officers found Molinar in an underground bunker in the backyard of the residence; he refused to leave. The officers called in SWAT and negotiators.

After several hours, an arrest warrant was issued for Molinar and the SWAT team members at the scene threw gas into the bunker. Molinar then exited and was arrested at 6:41 p.m.

Police stated this was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the public.

Joshua Joe Molinar, 39 (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Officers closed off the surrounding streets, including portions of University and Boston Avenue. The streets between Boston and Colgate were also blocked off.

Police advised people in the area to remain in their homes. Others were requested to avoid the area.

No other injuries were reported.

