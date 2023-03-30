Local Listings
LPD and LCSO facing staffing shortages

Local law enforcement agencies are struggling to find new deputies and officers to protect and serve our communities.
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local law enforcement agencies are struggling to find new deputies and officers to protect and serve our communities.

While DPS is sending troopers to Austin and the border, local law enforcement is having to pick up the slack here in Lubbock. Police Chief Floyd Mitchell and Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe say it’s increasing the workload on these already understaffed agencies.

“At times we can call, or other areas of law enforcement call needing some of that special assistance or support and it may not be available to us,” said Rowe.

Without that support, LPD officers and Lubbock County Deputies are being pulled off their typical posts, putting more strain on the already understaffed departments.

“We have not been fully staffed for several years now,” Mitchell said.

Leaving Lubbock County less protected.

“We are having to push to make sure we are keeping all of our necessary areas covered,” said Rowe.

Sheriff Rowe says the number of recruits has been rapidly declining over recent years. Even higher salaries are not drawing in new officers and deputies.

“Salaries is one of the potential factors but it is not the sole one because everybody is being affected by this so whether that’s us, whether that’s our local police department,” said Rowe.

Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell confirmed that LPD is seeing the same decrease.

“We are seeing fewer and fewer applicants actually showing up to take the test,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell and Rowe both agree the narrative surrounding law enforcement is to blame for the lack of rookies.

“The distrust in law enforcement and family members not wanting their young kids and brothers and sisters to be involved in law enforcement because of the social climate,” said Mitchell.

“If I was a young twenty-something again would this be something I would want to get into with everything I am seeing out on not only media but social media?” said Rowe.

On Tuesday, Police Chief Mitchell told KCBD that he will be asking the city for more funds to assist in these shortages.

