Lubbock-Cooper powerlifter snags state title, LCU having ‘Day of Service’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock-area student out-lifts his competition, while some others donate their time to the community for KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Tell Me Something Good.

Lubbock-Cooper High School junior Jaileel Ross won the state powerlifting championship for the 198 pound weight class. Ross also set a record in the deadlift with 750 pounds.

On top of that, he also set a state record for total weight lifted, with 1,845 pounds.

Students at Lubbock Christian University will take part in the school’s Day of Service on Thursday afternoon.

Events kick of at noon in front of the Moody Auditorium on the LCU campus. Participants will work at locations around the city. Those locations include the South Plains Food Bank and the Booker T. Washington Community Garden.

For those with good news to share, go to the Community section at KCBD.com and click on Tell Me Something Good to fill out the entry form.

