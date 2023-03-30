Local Listings
Lubbock-Cooper’s Jaileel Ross wins state powerlifting title

After finishing last at State as a Sophomore, Lubbock Cooper’s Jaileel Ross was motivated to do better this year.
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After finishing last at State as a Sophomore, Lubbock Cooper’s Jaileel Ross was motivated to do better this year.

He set records in Regionals in Squat, Deadlift & Total Weight.

Last weekend he was back at State in the 198-pound class and he won the State Championship setting records for deadlift (750 pounds) and total weight (1845 pounds).

Jaileel can’t wait to lift weights as a Senior.

