Multiple sources: Grant McCasland will be named new Head Coach for TTU Men’s Basketball

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple sources have confirmed to KCBD that North Texas men’s head basketball coach Grant McCasland will be the new men’s head coach for the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball program.

Sources say an official announcement will not come until after tomorrow’s NIT Championship game which features North Texas and UAB.

Make sure to follow KCBD Newschannel 11 and KCBD Sports on-air and online as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.