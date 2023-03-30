Pablo Aslan & Texas Tech Tango Orchestra in concert at the Lubbock Arts Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Arts Alliance welcomes jazz-tango musician Pablo Aslan to the 45th Annual Lubbock Arts Festival on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theatre, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

Argentine-born musician and producer Pablo Aslan is recognized internationally as one of the leading figures in contemporary tango. He performs as leader of his own ensembles, Pablo Aslan Trio, Avantango, and Mash-ish, and with a variety of artists and ensembles.

His discography includes Piazzolla in Brooklyn (2011), and Tango Grill (2009). The latter earned him nominations for a Latin Grammy and a Grammy award. The album Contrabajo (2018) features him as a bass soloist accompanied by a string quartet in an eclectic and personal mix of Latin American music.

Jazziz magazine proclaimed “We’re in a golden age of jazz-tango fusion, and bassist Pablo Aslan is one of the main reasons. His pulsing lines are the heartbeat of a new music.”

In the 1990s Aslan and Uruguayan bandoneonist Raul Jaurena forged a musical partnership that performed and recorded on many recordings and stages around the world including the Tango Summits in Granada (Spain) and Montevideo (Uruguay), and Lincoln Center. Aslan received the 2007 Latin Grammy for Jaurena’s album Te Amo Tango for his work as producer and mixing engineer.

Aslan’s Tango Jazz ensemble Avantango has performed at a variety of stages, including The Knitting Factory, Town Hall, and the Buenos Aires International Jazz Festival.

In the last few years, Aslan worked on albums with Frank London’s Glass House Orchestra, pianist Brian Marsella, and composer Emilio Solla’s Tango Jazz Orchestra. He was the Music Director of Paquito D’Rivera’s Tango Jazz Ensemble, recording a CD and performing in the US and Europe. He performs regularly in the Tango and Jazz Festivals in his native Buenos Aires.

In 2016, he founded Avantango Records, a label dedicated to tango music that received its first Latin Grammy award for Emilio Solla and The Tango Jazz Orchestra’s “Puertos” in 2019. In 2021 the label received a Latin Grammy for Best Tango Album for “Tinto Tango Plays Piazzolla” by the Los Angeles-based quintet Tinto Tango led by bandoneonist Mariano Dugatkin.

Aslan has worked with many world-class artists, including Yo-Yo Ma, Shakira, Lalo Schifrin, Denyce Graves, Arturo O’Farrill, Paquito D’Rivera, Osvaldo Golijov, Pablo Ziegler, David Krakauer, the New World Symphony, and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

He is an active researcher and educator and has produced programs for Lincoln Center Institute, Carnegie Hall, and Arts Connection. Most recently he was hired by the University of California, Santa Barbara for work at the Edouard Pecourt Tango Collection, under a grant from the Latin Grammy Foundation Preservation award. He has spoken at several universities throughout the United States, including Harvard, Yale, and UCLA, and was Artist-in-Residence at Emory University. He served as Artistic Director of the Reed Tango Music Institute and was a Featured Artist at the Indiana University Tangueros Conference.

At the Lubbock Arts Festival, Aslan will be accompanied by the Texas Tech Tango Orchestra. Tickets are $15 including the service fee and are available from SelectASeatLubbock.com, 806-770- 2000. Open seating. Complimentary entry to the Lubbock Arts Festival is included with the ticket purchase.

