Police looking for suspect after robbery at central Lubbock Harbor Freight
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a robbery at Harbor Freight Tools in central Lubbock on Thursday morning.
Police were called to Harbor Freight in the 3400 block of I-27 just before 9 a.m.
Police described the robber with the following characteristics:
- Male
- Hispanic
- Six feet tall
- Thin body type
- Wearing a black mask with a skull, a black and red jacket, black pants and a Pittsburgh Steelers hat
No injuries have been reported. However, police have not located this man. Anyone with information can call the Lubbock CrimeLine at (806)741-1000.
