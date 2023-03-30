Local Listings
Police looking for suspect after robbery at central Lubbock Harbor Freight

Harbor Freight Tools robbery
Harbor Freight Tools robbery(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police responded to a robbery at Harbor Freight Tools in central Lubbock on Thursday morning.

Police were called to Harbor Freight in the 3400 block of I-27 just before 9 a.m.

Police described the robber with the following characteristics:

  • Male
  • Hispanic
  • Six feet tall
  • Thin body type
  • Wearing a black mask with a skull, a black and red jacket, black pants and a Pittsburgh Steelers hat

No injuries have been reported. However, police have not located this man. Anyone with information can call the Lubbock CrimeLine at (806)741-1000.

