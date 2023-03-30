Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift

Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a man has been arrested for chasing people in a stolen forklift.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to downtown Portland on Tuesday regarding a person who was driving a stolen forklift on city streets.

Authorities said the man was driving the stolen forklift erratically and chasing pedestrians.

KPTV reports that responding officers found the unidentified man driving the wrong way before they were to stop and arrest him.

Officials shared a picture of the man being taken into custody while praising the officers for their “good work.”

No immediate information was given regarding any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing person who was possibly in Lubbock has been found
Police: Missing Levelland person found safe
Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection to a deadly central Lubbock shooting.
Police identify victim of deadly shooting, two teens arrested
Lubbock police are still on scene at 25th & Boston where they discovered a dead person. The...
Lubbock police investigating after person found dead near 25th & Boston
SWAT and negotiators are responding to the 2600 block of Colgate for reports of a disturbance...
LPD: Barricaded subject in custody, charged with aggravated kidnapping
Frenship ISD CrisisAlert badges
Frenship ISD protecting students with new CrisisAlert badges

Latest News

Barrel racer at ABC Pro Rodeo.
The ABC Pro Rodeo leaving an economic impact on Levelland
Economic impact from rodeo in Levelland
Economic impact from rodeo in Levelland
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial defense leans heavily on experts
Central Lubbock house fire investigation complete
Fire Marshal’s Office completes central Lubbock house fire investigation