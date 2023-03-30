Senate Bill 22 may bring additional funds to local rural law enforcement departments like Hockley County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas House of Representatives is considering Senate Bill 22, which would provide more funding for rural law enforcement agencies. This comes after the Texas Senate unanimously passed the bill on March 28th.

The bill was one of Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s top priorities in this legislative session. Senate Bill 22 focuses on providing rural area law enforcement agencies with additional funds for personnel and equipment. Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres told KCBD how those funds would be used in the Hockley County Sheriff’s department if the bill is signed.

“Most of your rural counties have expressed concern over the ability to pay their folks a wage good enough to retain them,” said Scifres.

Scifres says his department is no stranger to losing deputies to larger areas that offer larger salaries. That is why he testified in front of lawmakers in Austin in favor of Senate Bill 22.

“We have been back and forth to Austin, we have been making phone calls and saying ‘hey this is something that really needs to be addressed and the state’s assistance would be welcomed,’” said Scifres.

The top priority for Hockley County is raising salaries for jailors and deputies in hopes of making the rural department more competitive when recruiting.

“I think helping with the wages is one step we can take to help with our retention levels,” said Scifres.

Scifres says more staff will bring more safety to the streets of Hockley County.

“This is something where we can put more people on patrol, add another car to the road, this is something where we could add another jailor to our facility that would benefit our staff,” said Scifres.

If the funds are not approved, Scifres says rural areas will have to overwork deputies and in turn lose those who serve and protect.

“If there is a staffing shortage the job still has to be done, so it begins to wear on people when you are working so much overtime when you are covering so many shifts you don’t get to detach from your job,” said Scifres.

If the bill is approved, departments like Hockley County could receive $350,000 out of the $350 million that is allotted in Senate Bill 22.

