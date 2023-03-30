South Plains College offering Red Cross lifeguard training in April

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - South Plains College is offering an American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification course, which will begin on April 12. Students can earn a CPR Professional certificate, a First Aid certificate, and a Lifeguard certificate upon successful completion of the course.

The course is limited to 10 swimmers and will cost $250, which includes study materials online, testing, and certifications.

To register for the class, interested participants should go to the SPC Natatorium and pay for the class with a check or credit card. Registration will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

On April 12, a Swim Skills Test will be administered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants must be 15 years of age by the first day of class and able to swim 300 yards non-stop, tread water for two minutes without the use of hands, and swim 20 yards to retrieve a brick at a depth of 7 to 10 feet, keeping both hands on the brick and climb out without the use of a ladder.

From April 14 to April 16, registered students will receive online course materials, and six to eight hours of study is required. Classroom and swimming pool instruction will take place on April 16 from 3 to 7 p.m., April 19 from 5 to 9 p.m., and April 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. On April 22, classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until completed. Class times may be adjusted based on student progress.

For more information, contact Mike Harrison, Natatorium Director, at (806) 716-2228.

