Texas Tech hosts annual Pro Day event

Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech hosted scouts and team representatives from across the NFL Wednesday as 14 Red Raiders participated in the annual Pro Day event held at the Football Training Facility.

The list of participants included 12 members of Texas Tech’s 2022 team that finished 8-5 overall in the first season under head coach Joey McGuire. The Red Raiders also had three returning letter-winners who participated in Seth Collins, Jonathan Garibay, and Nelson Mbanasor.

Garibay returned to give scouts another look after he was a member of the Dallas Cowboys organization through training camp this past fall. He and Trey Wolff traded kicks throughout the 15-20 minute session with Wolff connecting from both 58 and 60 yards inside the Sports Performance Center.

Pro Day is traditionally a significant opportunity for alumni not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine to participate in the same drills in front of professional scouts. The timed drills included the 40-yard dash, the 20-yard shuttle, and the three-cone drill, while the participants were also measured in the bench press and vertical jump.

Tyree Wilson and SaRodorick Thompson were Texas Tech’s two invitees to the combine this season as Thompson took part in Pro Day to increase his stock heading into next month’s NFL Draft. Wilson, meanwhile, did not participate in any drills Wednesday as he continues to recover from an injury that kept him out of the final three games of the 2022 season.

Wilson is projected as a potential top-10 selection when the NFL Draft commences on April 27 from Union Station in Kansas City. The three-day draft will air live on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC.

Full unofficial results from Pro Day are located below.

Name                         Vertical    Bench     Broad Jump      40-Yard Dash

Seth Collins                        29.0           --                  9-4                          4.75

Adrian Frye                         32.5           11               9-11                       4.67

Jonathan Garibay*           --                  --                  --                              --

Nelson Mbanasor             31.0           --                  9-8                          4.75

Krishon Merriweather      35.0           23               10-0                       4.9

Dimitri Moore                    33.5           22               9-8                          4.84

Gabe Oladipo                     28.5           29               9-2                          4.97

SaRodorick Thompson    --                  --                  --                              4.65

Chadarius Townsend       37.5           21               10-9                       4.44

Marquis Waters                 37.5           21               10-0                       4.58

Tyree Wilson                      --                  --                  --                              --

Trey Wolff*                         --                  --                  --                              --

Weston Wright                   22.5           26               8-1                          5.65

* participated in only kicking drills

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications.

