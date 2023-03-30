Thursday morning top stories: Grant McCasland to be named new Head Coach for TTU Men’s Basketball

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

McCasland to be named TTU basketball coach

Grant McCasland is expected to be named the new head basketball coach for Texas Tech

He is currently the head coach for North Texas, which is playing for the NIT Championship tonight against UAB

Read more here: Multiple sources: Grant McCasland will be named new Head Coach for TTU Men’s Basketball

Suspect arrested in SWAT standoff

A man is in custody after a six hour standoff yesterday near North University and Colgate Street

Joshua Molinar is now charged with aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury

Details here: LPD: Barricaded subject in custody, charged with aggravated kidnapping

Migrant center deaths investigation

Eight security guards could face charges after a fire killed 39 men at a migrant detention center in Juarez, across the border from El Paso

Surveillance video shows the guards did not let the men out after they started a fire in their cell

Find the latest updates here: Mexico investigates 8 over deadly fire at migrant facility

Russia suspends nuclear weapon notifications

Russia is suspending notifications about nuclear weapon activities with the U.S.

The agreement helps preserve stability by ensuring that such activities are not misinterpreted

Read more here: Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.