Thursday morning top stories: Grant McCasland to be named new Head Coach for TTU Men’s Basketball

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

McCasland to be named TTU basketball coach

Suspect arrested in SWAT standoff

Migrant center deaths investigation

  • Eight security guards could face charges after a fire killed 39 men at a migrant detention center in Juarez, across the border from El Paso
  • Surveillance video shows the guards did not let the men out after they started a fire in their cell
  • Find the latest updates here: Mexico investigates 8 over deadly fire at migrant facility

Russia suspends nuclear weapon notifications

