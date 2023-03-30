Thursday morning top stories: Grant McCasland to be named new Head Coach for TTU Men’s Basketball
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
McCasland to be named TTU basketball coach
- Grant McCasland is expected to be named the new head basketball coach for Texas Tech
- He is currently the head coach for North Texas, which is playing for the NIT Championship tonight against UAB
- Read more here: Multiple sources: Grant McCasland will be named new Head Coach for TTU Men’s Basketball
Suspect arrested in SWAT standoff
- A man is in custody after a six hour standoff yesterday near North University and Colgate Street
- Joshua Molinar is now charged with aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury
- Details here: LPD: Barricaded subject in custody, charged with aggravated kidnapping
Migrant center deaths investigation
- Eight security guards could face charges after a fire killed 39 men at a migrant detention center in Juarez, across the border from El Paso
- Surveillance video shows the guards did not let the men out after they started a fire in their cell
- Find the latest updates here: Mexico investigates 8 over deadly fire at migrant facility
Russia suspends nuclear weapon notifications
- Russia is suspending notifications about nuclear weapon activities with the U.S.
- The agreement helps preserve stability by ensuring that such activities are not misinterpreted
- Read more here: Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills
