West Texas wind machine spinning up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong winds will sweep across the West Texas and South Plains this afternoon, with even stronger winds tomorrow. Areas of low visibility in blowing dust are possible today and are likely tomorrow. In addition, the wind and the drought will send the wildfire danger to critical levels.

NO BURN weather conditions continue across the KCBD and FOX34 viewing areas. In the forecast windy and dry conditions fires ignite more easily, spread more quickly, and are much more difficult to bring under control. (KCBD First Alert)

Winds late this afternoon and early this evening will gust around 40 mph in the Lubbock area and may gust over 45 mph in the northwestern viewing area.

Gusts tomorrow are likely exceed 50 mph. Low visibility in blowing dust is expected. In addition to this travel hazard, this west wind will make broadside vehicles traveling on north-south oriented roads in open areas. This can make vehicles, especially high profile vehicles such as delivery vans and 18-wheelers, difficult to control.

Wind and the drought will send the wildfire danger to critical levels Friday. (KCBD First Alert)

A windy, dusty, and warm, afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Other than windy, this afternoon will become partly sunny and it will be seasonably warm. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s.

The potential for thunderstorms late today is quite low. There remains a slim chance storms may develop near the far eastern viewing area. Development continues to look more likely just east of the viewing area. Watch for possible updates.

Even stronger winds are expected Friday. Gusts greater than 50 mph are possible. Blowing dust is likely. The day will be cooler, with highs from the mid-60s to near 70 degrees.

Some wind relief is in my weekend forecast. Winds will pick up to about 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph possible. Temperatures will peak Saturday in the 70s and Sunday in the 80s.

There’s more wind and warmth in our forecast for early next week. For much more see the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App (it’s free in your app/play store).

