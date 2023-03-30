Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

WT student group hosting alternative drag show on Friday in Amarillo

The event is Friday evening at Sam Houston Park.
The event is Friday evening at Sam Houston Park.(Spectrum WT)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A West Texas A&M University student group is hosting an alternative drag show on Friday night in Amarillo.

The charity drag show, A Fool’s Drag Race, is 7:30 p.m. on March 31 at the Sam Houston Park, located at Line Avenue and Western Street.

This comes after WT President Dr. Walter Wendler canceled the drag show that was scheduled to be on the university’s campus.

The event is raising money for the Trevor Project, which is a nonprofit organization that focuses on suicide prevention efforts in the LGBTQ+ community.

The event is free to get in and is hosted by Spectrum WT.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT and negotiators are responding to the 2600 block of Colgate for reports of a disturbance...
LPD: Kidnapping victim escapes, suspect gassed out of backyard bunker
Grant McCasland
Multiple sources: Grant McCasland will be named new Head Coach for TTU Men’s Basketball
The missing person who was possibly in Lubbock has been found
Police: Missing Levelland person found safe
A Lubbock County teenager says she filed a police report after Jamie Lee Pruett harassed her....
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock County teen says she called police about Jamie Lee Pruett weeks before deadly shooting
Police said a food truck owner fatally shot a man trying to rob her.
Police: Food truck owner fatally shoots robber

Latest News

2023 Family Fishing Derby to take place Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
Noon Notebook: BaitKandy's 2023 Family Fishing Derby
Texas Wildfires
Gov. Abbott mobilizes state wildfire resources across West Texas
Harbor Freight Tools robbery
Police looking for suspect after robbery at central Lubbock Harbor Freight
Students can earn a CPR Professional certificate, a First Aid certificate, and a Lifeguard...
South Plains College offering Red Cross lifeguard training in April