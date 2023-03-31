Local Listings
ABC Pro Rodeo sparks interest in agriculture for younger generation

Gives attendees a sneak peek at cowboy and cowgirl lifestyle
The ABC Pro Rodeo is giving attendees a front-row look into what cowboys and cowgirls do in their daily lives.
By Patricia Perry
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The gates swung open Thursday night and it’s an eight-second ride these cowboys are focused on.

“It doesn’t take a crazy freak athlete, it’s all mental,” ABC Pro Rodeo stock contractor, Ryder Rich, said. “Everything about this sport is about what’s in between your ears.”

Rich says while you’re in your seats thinking that it’s impossible, it’s just what these athletes love to do.

“If you have the mental equity to sit out here and stand in front of a 1,500-pound animal, I mean everyone in the crowd is like, ‘Ah man that’s crazy.’ We sit here and we’re just like ‘That’s just our day-to-day lifestyle.’”

Timed events at the rodeo like team roping and calf roping are showing attendees what happens on the ranch.

“You guys can get the whole perspective when you’re here,” Rich said.

With declining interest in the Ag industry, Rich says he hopes the rodeo can get younger generations interested in more of what the Ag industry entails, especially with those “keep ya in your seat” events.

“Hopefully we can somewhat touch this younger generation here and tap into them, ‘Hey we need this kind of deal,’ and this isn’t the only thing that has to do with Ag,” Rich said. “I mean all our farmers, they’re the reason we can keep running these animals.”

Those cowboys and cowgirls on horseback spend a lot of time preparing that horse for showtime. Rich says he applauds those in the saddle for their hard work.

“All I have to do is either supply an animal that’s out there for eight seconds or do something for 40 seconds,” Rich said. “They are out there with these animals through and through every day working with these things, and they can apply it right here in the arena.”

Rich says all athletes from the barrel racers to the bronc riders need everyone at the Mallet Event Center in Levelland cheering them on.

You can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

