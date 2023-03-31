Calm weather greets the South Plains for April

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong winds wrap up the week on the South Plains with gusts from 55-63 mph over the area. Fortunately, winds will be much lower on Saturday and Sunday.

March did exit like a lion, but the weekend will be much calmer.

Saturday will feature winds of 10 to 20 mph and Sunday’s winds will be slightly stronger at 15-25 mph. (KCBD, John Robison)

There will be some elevated fire danger again on Sunday, but not as critical as it was on Friday for the area.

Temperatures will be spring-like, climbing to the 70s tomorrow, 80s Sunday and on a windy Monday there could be some 90-degree temps over the area. If so, that will be the first time this year that it was been that hot on the South Plains.

There is also a slim chance of some showers in the eastern communities along and east of the Caprock on Sunday afternoon.

