Calm weather greets the South Plains for April

Strong winds wrap up the week on the South Plains with gusts from 55-63 mph over the area.
By John Robison
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong winds wrap up the week on the South Plains with gusts from 55-63 mph over the area. Fortunately, winds will be much lower on Saturday and Sunday.

March did exit like a lion, but the weekend will be much calmer.

Saturday will feature winds of 10 to 20 mph and Sunday’s winds will be slightly stronger at 15-25 mph.(KCBD, John Robison)

Saturday will feature winds of 10 to 20 mph and Sunday’s winds will be slightly stronger at 15-25 mph.

There will be some elevated fire danger again on Sunday, but not as critical as it was on Friday for the area.

There will be some elevated fire danger again on Sunday, but not as critical as it was on Friday for the area.(KCBD, John Robison)

Temperatures will be spring-like, climbing to the 70s tomorrow, 80s Sunday and on a windy Monday there could be some 90-degree temps over the area. If so, that will be the first time this year that it was been that hot on the South Plains.

There is also a slim chance of some showers in the eastern communities along and east of the Caprock on Sunday afternoon.

