Celebrate upcoming Easter holiday with events planned around Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Easter Sunday is April 9, but you can celebrate this weekend with various events hosted by the City of Lubbock and various organizations.

Here’s a list of events ahead of Easter weekend:

Saturday, April 1

The City of Lubbock’s Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the following events:

Bunny Brunch - Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Rawlings Community Center. Event will features crafts, games and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Pre-registration is required. $5 per person. Ages 6-12

Easter Egg Hunt - Bring your Easter basket and enjoy games, face painting, a visit from the Easter Bunny and Hunting for eggs! Festivities kick off at 10:00 AM at Safety City located at 4500 Avenue U. Free event for ages 12 and under! Age divisions for hunts: Ages 0-2 start at 10:15 a.m., ages 3-5 start at 10:45 a.m., ages 6-9 start at 11:15 a.m. and ages 10-12 start at 11:45 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt for Pups - Your pups will enjoy pictures with the Easter Bunny, hunting Dog Bone Easter Eggs, visiting with local pet businesses and fun! Activities for you and your pups begin at 11 AM with The Easter Pups Easter Egg Hunt beginning promptly at Noon. Dog must be on leash and have proof of rabies vaccinations. Location: McAlister Dog Park - All ages welcome. Easter Bunny pictures - $5 each. Free pet microchipping and pet themed egg hunt.

Easter Bunny Car Hop - Bunny Car Hop at Simmons Community Center Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Come our and participate in our Bunny Car Hop at Mae Simmons Community Center! We will have Easter treats, games and the Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos! Free to all ages! From more information please call 806-767-2708 Bunny Car Hop at Simmons Community Center Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Come our and participate in our Bunny Car Hop at Mae Simmons Community Center! We will have Easter treats, games and the Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos! Free to all ages! From more information please call 806-767-2708

Alcove Farms presents 3rd Annual Easter at the Farm April 1 | 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. | 7919 4th St. Bring the whole family and enjoy: Free Easter bunny photos Egg hunts begin at 10 a.m. by age group | Bring your own basket! Fun family activities Get your free family ticket here > https://bit.ly/3LrpTr1

Join us for a FREE family event! Please park east of Tom’s Tree Place and enter at the east gate. We will have 10,000 eggs. The event will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and all the eggs are usually picked up by 10:15 a.m.

Sip & Shop at Vintage Township Saturday, April 1 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with Easter Egg Hunt at 4 p.m. 12001 Trafalgar Ave. Free admission and open to the public. Pet Friendly, giveaways, more than 65 local vendors, food trucks and wine by the glass or bottle. *12 and under for Easter Egg Hunt

Monday, April 3

Monday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Mahon Library. Age 0-5. Preschoolers bring your Easter baskets and find hidden eggs in the Children’s Area. We will also have fun crafts to create. Mahon Library is located at 1306 9th Street.

Monday, April 3 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Godeke Branch Library. Ages 18+ *Hot glue will be used* No registration necessary! All supplies provided: just bring yourself! Godeke Branch Library is located at 5034 Frankford Ave.

Tuesday, April 4

Mad Scientists Club Presents: Easter Egg Building at Patterson Branch Library. Participants will build structures out of plastic Easter eggs and Playdough. This is a family activity - all ages are welcome. Tuesday, April 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Patterson Branch Library is located at 1836 Parkway Dr.

Saturday, April 8

The Lubbock Memorial Arboretum will host a free Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 8 starting at 9:30 a.m.

Join us for the Easter Hat Parade Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. at Adventure Park. There will be three divisions - Child, Adult and Family. Judges will vote each division and prizes will be awarded. $10 adult entry includes general admission, $15 child entry includes towers and $35 family entry includes towers for the family.

Sunday, April 9

Easter Celebration and Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Admission includes Unlimited FUN on Adventure Towers, Easter Egg Hung and Photo Opportunity with the Easter Bunny. $10 adult entry includes general admission, $15 child entry includes towers, and $35 family entry includes towers for family.

The Overton Hotel and Conference Center invites you to the most elegant Easter Brunch in town. The menu features a breakfast buffet, seafood display, carving station, dessert bar and more. Reservations available 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for families of any size.

