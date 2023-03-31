Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

City to host Mayor’s Water Conservation Challenge

The water conservation challenge is a friendly competition between cities across the nation to...
The water conservation challenge is a friendly competition between cities across the nation to see who is the most water wise.(KWCH)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Water Utilities is pleased to announce that April is the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, hosted by the Wyland Foundation. Mayor Tray Payne is joining other mayors across the nation in asking residents to pledge to conserve water. To date, those who have pledged from previous challenges have committed to save over a billion gallons of water, and Mayor Payne is asking for your participation in this year’s event held April 1 - 30.

“As a leader and public servant committed to protecting Lubbock’s water sources, I support the mission of the Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. Wyland Foundation’s annual water conservation challenge encourages everyone to think about the importance of water. We all have a part in protecting and conserving this precious resource. I encourage all of Lubbock’s residents to join the pledge with me. Each pledge makes a difference in ensuring our water continues to be safe and reliable for future generations,” said Mayor Payne.

The water conservation challenge is a friendly competition between cities across the nation to see who is the most water wise. Participants in the winning cities are eligible to receive prizes.  There will be one winning city from each population category and the opportunity to nominate local nonprofits to receive rewards from the Wyland Foundation.

To learn more about the challenge and to take the pledge, visit https://mywaterpledge.com/.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.

Most Read

Grant McCasland
Multiple sources: Grant McCasland will be named new Head Coach for TTU Men’s Basketball
SWAT and negotiators are responding to the 2600 block of Colgate for reports of a disturbance...
LPD: Kidnapping victim escapes, suspect gassed out of backyard bunker
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
A Lubbock County teenager says she filed a police report after Jamie Lee Pruett harassed her....
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock County teen says she called police about Jamie Lee Pruett weeks before deadly shooting

Latest News

File image
Celebrate upcoming Easter holiday with events planned around Lubbock
Upbring Spring Gala flier
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Upbring Spring Gala
LCU Day of Service
LCU students, faculty, staff participate in Day of Service
2023 Family Fishing Derby to take place Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
Noon Notebook: BaitKandy's 2023 Family Fishing Derby