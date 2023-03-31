Local Listings
City of Lubbock announces spring & summer irrigation guidelines(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City’s spring and summer irrigation restrictions become effective on Saturday, April 1 and continue through Saturday, September 30.

Spring & Summer Irrigation Restrictions

  • Irrigation is allowed from midnight to 10:00 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight on your assigned watering days.
  • Turn off irrigation every day from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Irrigate less than 1.5 inches per zone per week.

Year-Round Restrictions

  • Irrigate landscape only during your two assigned days per week.
  • Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address: Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 - Tuesday and Friday Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday & Saturday
  • Irrigate landscape without runoff
  • Irrigate only when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Do not irrigate during precipitation events
  • Do not irrigate on Sundays
  • Hand watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week

“Our water customers have responded in a phenomenal way to our water conservation plan. Our water rate structure, irrigation ordinance, and education outreach provide our citizens with the tools they need to optimize both outdoor and indoor water use. This has helped to ensure we have water for many decades to come”, said Aubrey Spear, Director of Water Utilities.

The City of Lubbock commends its customers for significant amount of water that has been conserved over the past decade. We ask that all residents and businesses continue to their water conservation efforts. Effective water conservation is a continuous year round effort. For more information about water restrictions, visit www.mylubbock.us/irrigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

