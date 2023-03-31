Friday morning top stories: Former President Donald Trump indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

McCasland to be named TTU basketball coach today

Sources say he will receive a six year, $18 million deal

McCasland’s North Texas team won the NIT Championship last night

Read more here: Multiple sources: Grant McCasland will be named new Head Coach for TTU Men’s Basketball

9 killed in helicopter crash

A crash between two black hawk helicopters killed nine U.S. soldiers at Fort Campbell, Kentucky

The Army says the choppers went down during a night time training mission

Read more here: 9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky

Possible motive in Las Vegas massacre

A new FBI report says the shooter in the Las Vegas massacre may have been angry about this treatment as a high roller

The report says the gunman felt the casino should have given him a penthouse suit on a higher floor

Read more here: FBI documents give new view into Las Vegas shooter’s mindset

Former Pres. Trump indicted

A Manhattan grand jury indicted former President Trump, making him the first former president to face criminal charges

He is expected to be arraigned next Tuesday

Details here: Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.