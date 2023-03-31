Friday morning top stories: Former President Donald Trump indicted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
McCasland to be named TTU basketball coach today
- Sources say he will receive a six year, $18 million deal
- McCasland’s North Texas team won the NIT Championship last night
- Read more here: Multiple sources: Grant McCasland will be named new Head Coach for TTU Men’s Basketball
9 killed in helicopter crash
- A crash between two black hawk helicopters killed nine U.S. soldiers at Fort Campbell, Kentucky
- The Army says the choppers went down during a night time training mission
- Read more here: 9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
Possible motive in Las Vegas massacre
- A new FBI report says the shooter in the Las Vegas massacre may have been angry about this treatment as a high roller
- The report says the gunman felt the casino should have given him a penthouse suit on a higher floor
- Read more here: FBI documents give new view into Las Vegas shooter’s mindset
Former Pres. Trump indicted
- A Manhattan grand jury indicted former President Trump, making him the first former president to face criminal charges
- He is expected to be arraigned next Tuesday
- Details here: Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
