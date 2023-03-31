Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Friday morning top stories: Former President Donald Trump indicted

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

McCasland to be named TTU basketball coach today

9 killed in helicopter crash

Possible motive in Las Vegas massacre

Former Pres. Trump indicted

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant McCasland
Multiple sources: Grant McCasland will be named new Head Coach for TTU Men’s Basketball
SWAT and negotiators are responding to the 2600 block of Colgate for reports of a disturbance...
LPD: Kidnapping victim escapes, suspect gassed out of backyard bunker
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
A Lubbock County teenager says she filed a police report after Jamie Lee Pruett harassed her....
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock County teen says she called police about Jamie Lee Pruett weeks before deadly shooting

Latest News

Mackenzie middle schoolers have created a new club, the 'Mack Makers,' so they can help serve...
Mackenzie Middle School ‘Mack Makers’ making a difference through community service
Barrel racing at ABC Pro Rodeo
ABC Pro Rodeo sparks interest in agriculture for younger generation
'Mack Makers' making a difference
'Mack Makers' making a difference
Rodeo sparking interest in Ag industry
Rodeo spaking interest in Ag industry