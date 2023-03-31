Local Listings
High Wind Warning today, not as warm

By Shania Jackson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A High Wind Waring will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, along with a Red Flag Warning from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

High Wind Warning
High Wind Warning(KCBD)

Expecting sunny skies throughout the day with strong winds. Not as warm as yesterday with high temperatures only in the upper 60s. It will be another no burn day for our area. West winds will be around 20 to 35 mph throughout the day with gusts up to 60 mph. There will be a possibility of patchy blowing dust throughout the day.

Gustcast
Gustcast(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s. It will be mostly clear this evening becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Winds will be from the west and breezy this evening, around 20 to 25 mph with 35 mph gusts. After midnight, wind speeds will diminish to around 10 to 15 mph, coming from the northwest.

Tomorrow will finally bring some wind relief with sunny skies. High temperatures will be near 75°, with northwest winds in the morning 5 to 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

7-Day Wuindcast
7-Day Wuindcast(KCBD)

Saturday night will be mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 40s, and mostly clear skies. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday will be sunny and very warm with temperatures getting back into the 80s. Southwest winds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KCBD)

