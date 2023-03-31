KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buck KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old retriever who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

Staff says he loves to eat ice cream and chicken nuggets! He also does well on a leash and does amazing with other dogs. Buck is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

