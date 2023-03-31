Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buck

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buck KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old retriever who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

Staff says he loves to eat ice cream and chicken nuggets! He also does well on a leash and does amazing with other dogs. Buck is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rolo.

