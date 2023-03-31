LCU students, faculty, staff participate in Day of Service

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University (LCU) students, staff, and faculty spent yesterday afternoon spread out across the city in a community-wide day of service. The day of service marks the third annual LCU for LBK event held in the spring semester, a day where LCU celebrates the Lubbock community through service. It also marks the third year that United Supermarkets has sponsored the event and provided t-shirts for volunteers.

LCU Day of Service (Lubbock Christian University)

Volunteers gathered in the LCU campus mall area before spreading out across the city. LCU President Scott McDowell spoke a word of encouragement to them and offered a prayer that students’ hands would imitate the hands of Jesus as they set out for an afternoon of service.

Reagan Branch, LCU Student Involvement Coordinator, was instrumental in pulling together this year’s event. She shared, “LCU for LBK is a wonderful model of service and fellowship. I am incredibly grateful for our partnership with the Volunteer Center of Lubbock, as they identify non-profits in our community that would benefit from a day of service. It has been a blessing to see relationships built over the years through LCU for LBK. Students grow closer to faculty and staff as they work and serve side by side, and they often make connections that lead to ongoing service with local non-profits.”

The locations that the LCU community served in coordination with the Volunteer Center of Lubbock were: South Plains Food Bank, Hub City Outreach, Ronald McDonald House, Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, Habitat for Humanity, Catholic Charities Resale Center, The Salvation Army, Lubbock Memorial Arboretum, Lubbock Impact, and Booker T. Washington Community Garden. Volunteers had the opportunity to serve in a variety of ways at each location and make a meaningful impact on the Lubbock community.

Beyond providing a service to various entities in the Lubbock community, the university realizes and values the importance of instilling a heart of service so that students embrace the notion that serving others should be a way of life for them.

President Scott McDowell stated the following, “The whole idea of LCU for LBK is captured in that simple name. Lubbock Christian University is FOR the city of Lubbock. We want to serve this community in every way we possibly can, and we are committed to being difference makers in this incredible West Texas region that has made such a wonderful difference for us.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Lubbock Christian University.