Local pharmacy owner gives opinion on how OTC Narcan is going to save lives

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan, the leading version of Naloxone, to be sold over the counter. This drug was previously only available by prescription. Since 2020, Texas has experienced a 120% increase in Fentanyl-related deaths, and overdose deaths by synthetic opioids as a whole rose in Texas from 318 in 2019 to 2,220 in January 2022. Narcan will be the first overdose antidote to be sold over the counter.

Chris Hobart, the owner and pharmacist at Highlands Pharmacy said, “like anything available over the counter you can go wrong with it, but I don’t expect people to be abusing it.”

Naloxone can reverse the effects of overdoses on street drugs like Fentanyl and prescription drugs like Oxycodone. Chris Hobart says it is crucial to have it on hand.

“It’s a great thing to have if you have someone in the house that takes pain pills or you have someone that had an addiction issue at one point. It’s just a great thing to have on hand and you can help save a life,” he said.

Other forms of Naloxone are administered by injection, but over-the-counter Narcan, promoted as being user-friendly, will be in the form of a nasal spray and will come in a two-dose package.

“So when something becomes over-the-counter, places like CVS and Walgreens can manufacture their own. That really helps increase competition and drive the price down.”

Drug overdoses are the nation’s leading cause of death. When Narcan is made available over the counter in late summer, many lives will be saved.

