Lubbock bar rebranding with familiar name: Cowpokes asking donors to be a part of history

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock residents may remember a popular bar that shut down in 1999. What used to be Lucky’s is rebranding to be Lubbock’s newest honky tonk bar.

Adam Rock, the general manager of Cowpokes, says their goal is to have a fun bar that is safe and different from all the others.

“We have seen a lot of people in the community being excited like ‘oh I remember going to Cowpokes, it’s been so long, it’s gonna be our version of Cowpokes for sure, were really excited,” Rock said.

Not only do they have a customized mechanical bull, they’ll also have pool tables, a stage and live bands. They hope to maintain a honky tonk vibe with a modern day twist.

“Thursday nights we’re targeting college crowds and the weekends were going for your usual honky tonk, with all genres of music,” Rock said.

And they’ve thought of a special way to include the Lubbock community in their rebrand.

“Bring in their old dusty cowboy hats, boots, belt buckles, and if they do bring them in, we will take down their name and hang them on the wall with their name underneath,” Rock said

Not only will your history be hanging on the walls, they will write down your name so you can skip the line any time. You can go to the new Cowpokes, located on 2216 I-27 Friday and Saturday this week and next from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., to donate your old hats, boots, and buckles.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.