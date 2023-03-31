Local Listings
Maintenance project to begin work on Lubbock bridges

By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation continues work on a $1.3 million project, that is making repairs to various bridges across the South Plains, next week on the I-27 bridges at 34th Street in Lubbock. Talbran Enterprises, LLC of Frisco, TX, is the project contractor.

Work to replace bridge joints and make deck and concrete repairs is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 4, on the southbound bridge and will require the road to be reduced to one lane of traffic. The lane closures will give work crews the space needed to stage equipment and safely make the repairs.

Then the week of April 10, crews will begin work on the northbound bridge. This will also require lane closures and reducing northbound traffic down to one lane. Work to make the repairs to the I-27 bridges is expected to take approximately four weeks to complete.

Motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the work zones since crews will be working near traffic.

Other Lubbock area bridges included in the project are the south Loop 289 bridges at Quaker Avenue. Work on these bridges is scheduled to begin in early summer.

Work will take place weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provide the Texas Department of Transportation.

