Noon Notebook: Lubbock Upbring Spring Gala

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Upbring invites you to our annual Spring Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2023, for an unforgettable night!

The gala will be hosted at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at 2521 17th St.

We will spend the evening with friends and family enjoying stories of your impact, dining and making a difference in our neighbors’ lives. By supporting Upbring, you are directly supporting the children, families and individuals we support in the Lubbock area.

The gala features:

Raffle prizes

Fun games

Engaging auctions

Delicious drinks and food

After party and dancing

The event will benefit several Lubbock programs, including Foster In Texas, Neighborhood House and the Health for Friends Clinic. Your support allows us to develop and implement innovative, measurable programs to break the cycle of child abuse.

You can buy tickets for this event here.

Thank you so much for being a part of this fun event!

