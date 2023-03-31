Rep. Jodey Arrington issues statement against Trump indictment

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As former President Donald Trump’s indictment continues to ripple across the nation, politicians on both sides of the aisle are taking up positions in defense and opposition of Trump.

For his part, U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington released the following statement as a show of support for the former President following his indictment:

“Regardless of your views on Trump, the weaponization of our justice system at all levels is a serious threat to our free and democratic republic.

Just like the baseless Russian collusion and obstruction investigations, two partisan impeachments, and an armed FBI raid of Trump’s private residence, the Manhattan DA’s indictment is a political persecution, not a criminal prosecution.”

The next step in the judicial process for Trump is a continuation to trial where undoubtedly more evidence that lent itself to the indictment will see the light of day and present itself to public opinion.

A trial date and time have not been set at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

