Slaton school board accepts retirement of Superintendent Jim Andrus

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton ISD school board hosted a special meeting Friday accepting the retirement of Superintendent Jim Andrus.

The board also discussed applications for the Superintendent position. Slaton ISD posted the job listing on March 10.

Superintendent Andrus says he has been working with the school board to design a plan that allows for a seamless transition in the leadership of its district.

“I’m quite confident that they will select a superintendent that will have a strong vision for our students, families and community,” he said.

Andrus says he will be a part of the transition and help in anyway he can.

According to the agenda, the board discussed the following:

the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of District employees

applications for the Superintendent of Schools position

the voluntary retirement agreement for Mr. Jim Andrus

