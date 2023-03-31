Local Listings
SPC ‘Transfer Summit Day’

South Plains College educators came together to learn about the transfer process today for “Transfer Summit Day” in partnership with Texas Tech.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College educators came together to learn about the transfer process today for “Transfer Summit Day” in partnership with Texas Tech.

The event had the goal of addressing student transfer issues and finding ways to improve the transfer process for students. Panel discussions are also offered on topics ranging from scholarships and financial aid to housing and dorm information.

Many Texas Tech faculty members were in attendance offering advice and insight to ease any worries transfer students may have.

The summit also provided curriculum discussions to allow educators to discuss specific programs and curricula to help transfer students.

TTU criminal law expert explains what’s next after Trump indictment