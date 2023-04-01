Local Listings
Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Mar. 31

Here's Pete Christy with your Extra Innings scores and highlights for Friday, March 31!
By Pete Christy
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Tahoka 18 Post 2

Sweetwater 21 Estacado 0

Levelland 7 Big Spring 6

Seminole 14 Pecos 10

Frenship 15 San Angelo Central 1

Lubbock Christian 21 Mercy Cuiture 0

Monterey 13 Coronado 1

Trinity Christian 14 Arlington Pantego 3

BASEBALL

Ropes 8 Smyer 7

Eunice NM 8 Lamesa 2

Midland 1 Frenship 0

Levelland 11 Big Spring 1

Seminole 5 Midland Greenwood 4

Lubbock Cooper 13 Lubbock High 0

Estacado 11 Sweetwater 5

