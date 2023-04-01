Extra Innings Scores for Friday, Mar. 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.
SOFTBALL
Tahoka 18 Post 2
Sweetwater 21 Estacado 0
Levelland 7 Big Spring 6
Seminole 14 Pecos 10
Frenship 15 San Angelo Central 1
Lubbock Christian 21 Mercy Cuiture 0
Monterey 13 Coronado 1
Trinity Christian 14 Arlington Pantego 3
BASEBALL
Ropes 8 Smyer 7
Eunice NM 8 Lamesa 2
Midland 1 Frenship 0
Levelland 11 Big Spring 1
Seminole 5 Midland Greenwood 4
Lubbock Cooper 13 Lubbock High 0
Estacado 11 Sweetwater 5
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.