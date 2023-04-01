Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree

Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.(WHIZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (CNN) - A resident at a senior living home in Ohio proved it is never too late to follow your dreams.

Nancy Power Hodous, at 102 years old, celebrated her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree.

Hodous said she was thrilled to be given an honorary degree in public service from Zane College.

“They say follow your heart. If it’s something you can, go ahead and do it,” Hodous said.

And the honor comes just ahead of her 103rd birthday in April.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Lucky's rebranding to Cowpokes
Lubbock bar rebranding with familiar name: Cowpokes asking donors to be a part of history
Multiple sources have confirmed to KCBD that North Texas men’s head basketball coach Grant...
Grant McCasland arrives in Lubbock, to be new head coach for TTU Men’s Basketball
A teenager said she tried to warn police about Jamie Lee Pruett weeks before deputies arrested...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock police say they investigated teenager’s complaints about Jamie Lee Pruett weeks before the deadly shooting
File image
Celebrate upcoming Easter holiday with events planned around Lubbock

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros
Police released aerial photos that show storm damage after a violent tornado devasted the area...
Aerial footage shows tornado damage in North Little Rock