Great Saturday, More Fire Danger Sunday
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today sees highs in the 70s and lighter breezes, before temps and winds gradually pick up, with a streak of fire danger beginning tomorrow. Overnight, lows drop to the mid-to-upper 40s. Sunday sees a surge in dry air, bumping highs to the mid 80s and bringing back windy conditions. Some slight chance for light showers in the north eastern counties Sunday evening.
Windy conditions and high temperatures only increase Monday, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds peak Tuesday, with dangerous fire conditions likely, before a cooling trend.
