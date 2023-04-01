Local Listings
Great Saturday, More Fire Danger Sunday

By Collin Mertz
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today sees highs in the 70s and lighter breezes, before temps and winds gradually pick up, with a streak of fire danger beginning tomorrow. Overnight, lows drop to the mid-to-upper 40s. Sunday sees a surge in dry air, bumping highs to the mid 80s and bringing back windy conditions. Some slight chance for light showers in the north eastern counties Sunday evening.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Windy conditions and high temperatures only increase Monday, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Winds peak Tuesday, with dangerous fire conditions likely, before a cooling trend.

