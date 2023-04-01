Local Listings
No. 22 Texas Tech baseball rallies to beat TCU

The 22nd ranked Red Raiders trailed 8-0 after an inning an a half, but they kept battling and ended up coming back to beat TCU 20-16 Friday night at Rip Griffin Park.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 22nd ranked Red Raiders trailed 8-0 after an inning an a half, but they kept battling and ended up coming back to beat TCU 20-16 Friday night at Rip Griffin Park.

Tech trailed 16-10 in the 7th, but plated 9 runs in the inning to take the lead.

The Red Raiders move to 18-2 at home.

They are 19-8 overall and 3-4 in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders face TCU again Saturday.

