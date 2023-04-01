Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Personal details for TTU engineering students ‘inadvertently’ sent in mass email

Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech University.
Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech University.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Personal information for thousands of students in the Texas Tech College of Engineering was accidentally sent in a mass email to students on Friday.

The information, sent by a staff member, included an Excel spreadsheet that contained names, school emails and ID numbers, home addresses and academic information including intended graduation dates, GPAs and transfer information.

The college released this statement on Saturday:

“On Friday, Mar. 31, around 3:00 p.m., Texas Tech University was made aware that undergraduate student data was inadvertently released by email to students in the Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering. The data was limited to undergraduate students in the College of Engineering and did not include social security numbers or HIPAA-protected information. The email was recalled, and students were asked to delete the message. A review of this incident is underway, and we are exploring further appropriate action to remediate the impact of this disclosure.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Lucky's rebranding to Cowpokes
Lubbock bar rebranding with familiar name: Cowpokes asking donors to be a part of history
Multiple sources have confirmed to KCBD that North Texas men’s head basketball coach Grant...
Grant McCasland arrives in Lubbock, to be new head coach for TTU Men’s Basketball
A teenager said she tried to warn police about Jamie Lee Pruett weeks before deputies arrested...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock police say they investigated teenager’s complaints about Jamie Lee Pruett weeks before the deadly shooting
File image
Celebrate upcoming Easter holiday with events planned around Lubbock

Latest News

City of Lubbock’s Parks and Recreation Easter Clean-Up
KCBD NewsChannel 11
Saturday morning top stories: Grant McCasland arrives in Lubbock
Rodeo raises $1 million for Boys & Girls Club
Rodeo raises $1 million for Boys & Girls Club
LCU Day of Service
LCU students, faculty, staff participate in Day of Service