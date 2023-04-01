Personal details for TTU engineering students ‘inadvertently’ sent in mass email

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Personal information for thousands of students in the Texas Tech College of Engineering was accidentally sent in a mass email to students on Friday.

The information, sent by a staff member, included an Excel spreadsheet that contained names, school emails and ID numbers, home addresses and academic information including intended graduation dates, GPAs and transfer information.

The college released this statement on Saturday:

“On Friday, Mar. 31, around 3:00 p.m., Texas Tech University was made aware that undergraduate student data was inadvertently released by email to students in the Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering. The data was limited to undergraduate students in the College of Engineering and did not include social security numbers or HIPAA-protected information. The email was recalled, and students were asked to delete the message. A review of this incident is underway, and we are exploring further appropriate action to remediate the impact of this disclosure.”

