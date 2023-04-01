Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Reports: Injuries after roof collapses at Ill. theater during storm

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - Numerous emergency crews were sent to the area of downtown Belvidere, Illinois, after reports of a roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.

WIFR reports that photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WLS that multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Their crews saw several people being carried away on stretchers.

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple sources have confirmed to KCBD that North Texas men’s head basketball coach Grant...
Grant McCasland arrives in Lubbock, to be new head coach for TTU Men’s Basketball
SWAT and negotiators are responding to the 2600 block of Colgate for reports of a disturbance...
LPD: Kidnapping victim escapes, suspect gassed out of backyard bunker
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
A Lubbock County teenager says she filed a police report after Jamie Lee Pruett harassed her....
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock County teen says she called police about Jamie Lee Pruett weeks before deadly shooting

Latest News

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and LSU's Alexis Morris go after a loose ball during the first...
Mulkey, LSU women rally in Final Four, reach 1st title game
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are in Mississippi to see the devastation left by...
Biden tours damage as new tornado outbreak hits
Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March...
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash