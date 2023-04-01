Saturday morning top stories: Grant McCasland arrives in Lubbock
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -On Daybreak Saturday
Grant McCasland arrives in Lubbock
- McCasland will lead the Red Raiders on a six year, $18 million contract
- He led the University of North Texas to a 31-7 record this season, winning the NIT Championship
- Read more here: Grant McCasland arrives in Lubbock, to be new head coach for TTU Men’s Basketball (kcbd.com)
Tornadoes kill at least 11 across Midwest and South
- More than 28 million people were under a tornado watch at one point Friday
- Deaths were reported in Arkansas, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, and Mississippi
- Read more here: Tornadoes kill at least 11 across Midwest and South (kcbd.com)
City of Lubbock spring & summer irrigation guidelines start today
- Irrigation will be allowed from midnight to 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to midnight
- Not allowed to water on Sundays
- Read more here: City of Lubbock announces spring & summer irrigation guidelines (kcbd.com)
