Saturday morning top stories: Grant McCasland arrives in Lubbock

On Daybreak Saturday

Grant McCasland arrives in Lubbock

McCasland will lead the Red Raiders on a six year, $18 million contract

He led the University of North Texas to a 31-7 record this season, winning the NIT Championship

Tornadoes kill at least 11 across Midwest and South

City of Lubbock spring & summer irrigation guidelines start today

Irrigation will be allowed from midnight to 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to midnight

Not allowed to water on Sundays

