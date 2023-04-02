Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

2 killed in Saturday morning wreck on US 84 in Garza County

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHLAND, Texas (KCBD) - 35-year-old Juan Bartolo Garcia and a 16-year-old passenger have died after a Saturday morning wreck on US 84 in Southland.

DPS tells us the wreck happened just before 7:30 a.m.

DPS says Garcia was traveling east through a right curve in a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban.

This portion of US Highway 84 has two lanes dedicated to eastbound travel and two lanes for westbound travel, and a large grass center median separates both lanes.

DPS says the Suburban traveled straight through the right curve and into the center median where it rolled before coming to final rest.

Driver and passenger were taken to UMC where they both died from their injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Lucky's rebranding to Cowpokes
Lubbock bar rebranding with familiar name: Cowpokes asking donors to be a part of history
Multiple sources have confirmed to KCBD that North Texas men’s head basketball coach Grant...
Grant McCasland arrives in Lubbock, to be new head coach for TTU Men’s Basketball
File image
Celebrate upcoming Easter holiday with events planned around Lubbock
A teenager said she tried to warn police about Jamie Lee Pruett weeks before deputies arrested...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock police say they investigated teenager’s complaints about Jamie Lee Pruett weeks before the deadly shooting

Latest News

With Saturday’s weather sitting perfectly in the low 70s, kids and parents came to the National...
Kids learn all about the Bobwhite quail at RHC event
Refuge Services
Equine therapy organization in Lubbock looking for donations, more horses
Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech University.
Personal details for TTU engineering students ‘inadvertently’ sent in mass email
City of Lubbock’s Parks and Recreation Easter Clean-Up