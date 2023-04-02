2 killed in Saturday morning wreck on US 84 in Garza County

SOUTHLAND, Texas (KCBD) - 35-year-old Juan Bartolo Garcia and a 16-year-old passenger have died after a Saturday morning wreck on US 84 in Southland.

DPS tells us the wreck happened just before 7:30 a.m.

DPS says Garcia was traveling east through a right curve in a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban.

This portion of US Highway 84 has two lanes dedicated to eastbound travel and two lanes for westbound travel, and a large grass center median separates both lanes.

DPS says the Suburban traveled straight through the right curve and into the center median where it rolled before coming to final rest.

Driver and passenger were taken to UMC where they both died from their injuries.

