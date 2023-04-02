Local Listings
Body of woman found on side of road near Hwy 62/82

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas DPS is investigating after the body of a woman was found on the side of the road near Highway 62/82.

DPS received the call from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office around 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

They are investigating this as a hit and run accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

