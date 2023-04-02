Local Listings
Even warmer temperatures around the corner

By Shania Jackson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s with clear skies Saturday night. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday will be sunny and very warm. It will be a no burn day with a Fire Weather Warning in effect from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with south winds around 15 to 20 mph. In the afternoon wind will be coming from the west.

Forecast Highs
Forecast Highs(KCBD)

Sunday’s overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s again with clear skies. Southwest wind speeds will be around 15 to 20 mph.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 80s, with sunny skies. It will be windy with west winds around 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind speeds will increase in the afternoon to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

7 Day Windcast
7 Day Windcast(KCBD)

Monday evening will be partly cloudy becoming mostly clear after midnight with temperatures in the lower 50s. It will be a windy night with southwest winds around 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

