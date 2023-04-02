Local Listings
Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, Apr. 1

High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Zach Fox with you high school baseball and softball scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Trinity Christian 15 Pantego 0

Ralls 9 Sundown2

Hale Center 12 Lockney 4

Floydada 19 Sudan 5

Crosbyton 20 Kress 8

Idalou 9 Shallowater 4

River Road 16 Dimmitt 5

Brownfield 10 Muleshoe 0

BASEBALL

Ira 13 Westbrook 3

Pantego 7 Trinity Christian 5

New Home 13 Sundown 3

Floydada 8 Sudan 4

Eunice NM 15 New Deal 1

Brownfield 18 Muleshoe 0

The 22nd ranked Red Raiders trailed 8-0 after an inning an a half, but they kept battling and...
No. 22 Texas Tech baseball rallies to beat TCU
