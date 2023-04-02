Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, Apr. 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Zach Fox with you high school baseball and softball scores from around the South Plains.
SOFTBALL
Trinity Christian 15 Pantego 0
Ralls 9 Sundown2
Hale Center 12 Lockney 4
Floydada 19 Sudan 5
Crosbyton 20 Kress 8
Idalou 9 Shallowater 4
River Road 16 Dimmitt 5
Brownfield 10 Muleshoe 0
BASEBALL
Ira 13 Westbrook 3
Pantego 7 Trinity Christian 5
New Home 13 Sundown 3
Floydada 8 Sudan 4
Eunice NM 15 New Deal 1
Brownfield 18 Muleshoe 0
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.