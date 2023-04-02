Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, Apr. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Zach Fox with you high school baseball and softball scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL

Trinity Christian 15 Pantego 0

Ralls 9 Sundown2

Hale Center 12 Lockney 4

Floydada 19 Sudan 5

Crosbyton 20 Kress 8

Idalou 9 Shallowater 4

River Road 16 Dimmitt 5

Brownfield 10 Muleshoe 0

BASEBALL

Ira 13 Westbrook 3

Pantego 7 Trinity Christian 5

New Home 13 Sundown 3

Floydada 8 Sudan 4

Eunice NM 15 New Deal 1

Brownfield 18 Muleshoe 0

