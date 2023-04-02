Fire Weather for Several Days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High winds and warmer temperatures mean fire danger for the next several days. Today, red flag warnings across most of the area are in effect until 10 pm. Tomorrow, fire weather watches go into effect at 11 am and do not expire until Wednesday at 4 am, with an additional high wind warning Tuesday from 6 am to 9 pm.

Highs today pick up, reaching the low to mid 80s for most of the area. A shortwave trough looks to bring slight thunderstorm chances for our eastern-most counties. Warming continues Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s, with some 90s possible around the area, before temperatures begin to cool slightly over several days.

