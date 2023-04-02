Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Fire Weather for Several Days

By Collin Mertz
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High winds and warmer temperatures mean fire danger for the next several days. Today, red flag warnings across most of the area are in effect until 10 pm. Tomorrow, fire weather watches go into effect at 11 am and do not expire until Wednesday at 4 am, with an additional high wind warning Tuesday from 6 am to 9 pm.

Fire Weather Several Days
Fire Weather Several Days(KCBD)
Fire Weather Several Days
Fire Weather Several Days(KCBD)

Highs today pick up, reaching the low to mid 80s for most of the area. A shortwave trough looks to bring slight thunderstorm chances for our eastern-most counties. Warming continues Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s, with some 90s possible around the area, before temperatures begin to cool slightly over several days.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Saturday morning wreck on US 84 in Garza County
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech University.
Personal details for TTU engineering students ‘inadvertently’ sent in mass email
Lucky's rebranding to Cowpokes
Lubbock bar rebranding with familiar name: Cowpokes asking donors to be a part of history
Multiple sources have confirmed to KCBD that North Texas men’s head basketball coach Grant...
Grant McCasland arrives in Lubbock, to be new head coach for TTU Men’s Basketball

Latest News

Forecast Highs
Even warmer temperatures around the corner
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Apr. 1
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Apr. 1
7 Day Forecast
Great Saturday, More Fire Danger Sunday
Calm weather greets the South Plains for April
Calm weather greets the South Plains for April