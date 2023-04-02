Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Sunday morning top stories: 2 killed in Saturday morning crash on US 84 in Garza County

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Parker Shofner
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

Fatal crash on Highway 84

Personal details for TTU engineering students leaked

Pope Francis marks Palm Sunday in Vatican square

As always, be sure to join Parker Shofner (kcbd.com) for your top weekend headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in Saturday morning wreck on US 84 in Garza County
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech University.
Personal details for TTU engineering students ‘inadvertently’ sent in mass email
Lucky's rebranding to Cowpokes
Lubbock bar rebranding with familiar name: Cowpokes asking donors to be a part of history
Multiple sources have confirmed to KCBD that North Texas men’s head basketball coach Grant...
Grant McCasland arrives in Lubbock, to be new head coach for TTU Men’s Basketball

Latest News

2 killed in Saturday morning wreck on US 84 in Garza County
With Saturday’s weather sitting perfectly in the low 70s, kids and parents came to the National...
Kids learn all about the Bobwhite quail at RHC Quailapalooza
Refuge Services
Equine therapy organization in Lubbock looking for donations, more horses
Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech University.
Personal details for TTU engineering students ‘inadvertently’ sent in mass email