Sunday morning top stories: 2 killed in Saturday morning crash on US 84 in Garza County

Fatal crash on Highway 84

A Lubbock man and a teenager are dead after a crash on Highway 84 in Southland.

Investigators say 35-year-old Juan Garcia was headed east when the vehicle left the road, drove through a grass median, and rolled.

Personal details for TTU engineering students leaked

Personal information for thousands of students in the Texas Tech College of Engineering was accidentally sent in a mass email to students on Friday.

The email contained names, school emails and ID numbers, home addresses, and academic information, including intended graduation dates, GPAs, and transfer information.

Pope Francis marks Palm Sunday in Vatican square

The 86-year-old was discharged from Rome’s Gamelli Hospital Saturday after being treated for bronchitis.

The Vatican says the pope will preside over holy week celebrations this week.

