Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Biltmore Estate employee dies after tree falls during high winds

Officials said Buncombe County EMS, Asheville Fire and Rescue and the Biltmore’s company police responded.
By Sumner Moorer and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An employee of the Biltmore Estate was killed after a tree fell during a high wind gust Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the property.

Officials said Buncombe County EMS, Asheville Fire and Rescue and the Biltmore’s company police responded.

“This tragedy is devastating to all of us on the Biltmore team and we all feel the weight of this heartbreaking event. We are offering assistance to the family at this time and providing support to our employees who are impacted by the death of their friend and co-worker,” the Biltmore said in a statement.

This news comes just under a year after 46-year-old firefighter Casey Skudin was killed by a falling tree at the Biltmore Estate.

Skudin and his family were in the Asheville area in June 2022 to celebrate his 46th birthday and Father’s Day when a tree fell on their rental car.

His wife filed a lawsuit, concerned about other trees she saw on the property causing potential injuries or deaths.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS identifies pedestrian killed in deadly hit & run
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
2 killed in Saturday morning wreck on US 84 in Garza County
Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech University.
Personal details for TTU engineering students ‘inadvertently’ sent in mass email
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: 2 killed in Saturday morning crash on US 84 in Garza County

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump set to travel to New York; face booking, arraignment
FIlE - Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st...
Trump faces setbacks in other probes as NY case proceeds
UMC Health Systems recruitment team
UMC Health System to host job fair
Russian police officers are seen at the site of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg,...
Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger