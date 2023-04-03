Catholic Charities of Lubbock: Resources for child abuse prevention month

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities of Lubbock kicked off Child Abuse Prevention Month, with an event to highlight the resources that are available to the 30 counties it serves across the South Plains.

Cynthia Quintanilla, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Lubbock says, “Did you know the South Plains has one of the highest rates of child abuse cases in the state?”

According to the State, nearly 10 children out of every 1,000 in Lubbock County were confirmed victims. Something that Catholic Charities of Lubbock is working to change.

“That is why we are here to provide that link to the resources because we know that Lubbock is a very generous community and there are resources available for those types of situations,” Quintanilla said.

One of those situations is providing parenting classes, legal assistance and essentials for kinship guardians.

“That helps families who are raising children who are not their own and a lot of that we see are grandparents raising grandchildren,” Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla says Catholic Charities understands when you unexpectedly take in a child, bills tend to pile up. That is why it has programs that help provide financial support.

“For many families struggling to cover some of the basic needs, it can be anything from rent to utilities, to eyeglasses, to eye exams things like that,” Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla says she hopes Child Abuse Prevention Month will give those who need help the courage to reach out.

“We are here to help families remain healthy,” Quintanilla said.

Catholic Charities of Lubbock resources and programs can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.