Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Community Partners of Lubbock launches 2023 Pinwheels for Prevention campaign

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Community Partners of Lubbock is a non-profit organization that supports children and families that are in care with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Our role is to serve as a support system for kids through providing for their basic needs (clothing, hygiene, school supplies, comfort items, etc.) when children are removed from their homes.

April is Child Abuse Awareness month, and we will be hosting a month long event called Pinwheels for Prevention. We will be displaying pinwheels at three United/Market Street locations and UMC for the month of April as a way of raising awareness within the community related to child abuse awareness/prevention.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) wants to encourage communities to help keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

We can all get involved to make children safer – whether it’s a teacher or a neighbor that reports suspected abuse or a church or charitable organization that helps parents and families.

During April’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is joining with local governments, community groups, service organizations and other partners to put the spotlight on preventing, recognizing, and reporting child abuse.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS identifies pedestrian killed in deadly hit & run
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
2 killed in Saturday morning wreck on US 84 in Garza County
Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech University.
Personal details for TTU engineering students ‘inadvertently’ sent in mass email
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: 2 killed in Saturday morning crash on US 84 in Garza County

Latest News

Community Partners of Lubbock will be displaying pinwheels at three United/Market Street...
Noon Notebook: Pinwheels for Prevention - April is Child Abuse Awareness month
Frenship ISD job fair flier
Frenship ISD hosting job fair
The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce announced the lineup for the 2023 Clovis Music...
Chamber announces 2023 Clovis Music Festival lineup
The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce announced the lineup for the 2023 Clovis Music...
Noon Notebook: 2023 Clovis Music Festival