Community Partners of Lubbock launches 2023 Pinwheels for Prevention campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Community Partners of Lubbock is a non-profit organization that supports children and families that are in care with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Our role is to serve as a support system for kids through providing for their basic needs (clothing, hygiene, school supplies, comfort items, etc.) when children are removed from their homes.

April is Child Abuse Awareness month, and we will be hosting a month long event called Pinwheels for Prevention. We will be displaying pinwheels at three United/Market Street locations and UMC for the month of April as a way of raising awareness within the community related to child abuse awareness/prevention.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) wants to encourage communities to help keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

We can all get involved to make children safer – whether it’s a teacher or a neighbor that reports suspected abuse or a church or charitable organization that helps parents and families.

During April’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is joining with local governments, community groups, service organizations and other partners to put the spotlight on preventing, recognizing, and reporting child abuse.

