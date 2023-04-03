Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Extra Innings Team of the Week: Ropes Eagles

By Zach Fox
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Ropes Eagles are the Extra Innings Team of the Week. Now 16-3 overall and 6-1 in district, the Eagles end the week 2-0 with both wins at home against No. 4 New Home 3-1 and Smyer 8-7.

The third full season as a program and Ropes is looking for their third straight playoff appearance. Only four seniors for the Eagles, so a lot of their success is happening with under classmen.

Ropes has scored 10 runs or more in 12 of their 19 total games, as they now look to keep their bats hot as they travel to Smyer on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS identifies pedestrian killed in deadly hit & run
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
2 killed in Saturday morning wreck on US 84 in Garza County
Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering at Texas Tech University.
Personal details for TTU engineering students ‘inadvertently’ sent in mass email
Lucky's rebranding to Cowpokes
Lubbock bar rebranding with familiar name: Cowpokes asking donors to be a part of history

Latest News

The South Plains College men’s 4x800 relay team highlighted the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas...
WATCH: Texans’ 4x800 relay team sets national, meet record Saturday at 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays
Powered by a three-RBI outing by Kennedy Crites, Texas Tech downed Iowa State, 7-5, to earn the...
Crites shines, Tech earns series win over Iowa State
Source: KCBD Video
Extra Innings Team of the Week: Ropes Eagles
High school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, Apr. 1