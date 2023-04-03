Extra Innings Team of the Week: Ropes Eagles

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Ropes Eagles are the Extra Innings Team of the Week. Now 16-3 overall and 6-1 in district, the Eagles end the week 2-0 with both wins at home against No. 4 New Home 3-1 and Smyer 8-7.

The third full season as a program and Ropes is looking for their third straight playoff appearance. Only four seniors for the Eagles, so a lot of their success is happening with under classmen.

Ropes has scored 10 runs or more in 12 of their 19 total games, as they now look to keep their bats hot as they travel to Smyer on Tuesday.

