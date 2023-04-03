Father speaks out about daughter killed in hit-and-run early Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas DPS is investigating after the body of a woman was found on the side of the road near Highway 62/82 Sunday morning around 7:15 a.m. The woman, identified as 35-year-old Norma Linda Borjas of Lubbock, was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

DPS says the vehicle was traveling southwest on US 62 in the inside travel lane while Borjas was walking across the southwest travel lanes near milepost 338. The vehicle struck Borjas as she was crossing the highway and then left the scene.

“She was trying to get home,” Borjas’ father said.

Danny Borjas says his daughter had a big heart and never met a stranger. She was a hard-working daughter, mother and sister who had hit a hard place in her life and was trying to turn it around, but she never got that chance.

“It’s just heartbreaking to me because she was very special to me. All my daughters are,” Danny said.

The family is seeking closure because even though he said Norma never met a stranger, it was a stranger who killed her and left pieces of their hearts on the side of the road.

“I’m praying to find justice for her because she didn’t deserve this, I’m not one to judge people God is,” he said.

Danny is asking the community to help with funeral costs to bury his daughter. He said at 61 years old it’s hard for him to work full time and Norma didn’t have much of anything. Danny says he will never stop seeking justice for his daughter and hopes the one responsible comes forward.

“I want my little girl to know, I know she is looking down on me, that I’m still here for her,” he said.

If you know anything about the car or driver that struck Borjas, you are encouraged to call the Lubbock police department at 806-741-1000.

If you would like to donate to help with funeral costs, click here.

